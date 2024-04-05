The Malawi Government, in collaboration with UNDP Malawi, has launched the ‘Inclusive Digital Transformation for Malawi (IDT4M)’ project, intending to enhance digitalization across the country.

The initiative marks a big step forward in bridging the digital gap, promoting digital governance, safeguarding digital rights, and fostering sustainable development

Speaking at the launch, Minister of Finance Simplex Chithyola Banda who was the guest of honour, said Government aims to bridge the digital divide and create a more equitable society.

He added that the launch of the IDT4M project will make things easier for access to financial services as everything will be E-service.

According to Chithyola Banda, there is a need for the country to embrace digital services, and digital platforms and develop a curriculum in higher institutions to embrace digital transformation.

“So issues to do with adaptability, accessibility, and usability of digital services is what can stimulate economic growth in this country. That’s the reason why I came to launch this project which I am chairing. So this is an opportunity for us to focus on how best we can digitalize services in this country,” said Banda.

In her remarks, Fenella Frost, a UNDP Resident Representative in Malawi, said a holistic approach to inclusive digital transformation is essential in the country, and through the IDT4M project, the country has the opportunity to address challenges, capitalize on strengths, and foster a society where every citizen can thrive in the digital age.

“As UNDP we believe that digital transformation is a huge opportunity for all Malawians to help strive the economic growth and also personal well-being and that’s why we are very proud to be part of this project with the Government of Malawi,” she explained.

H.E Rune Skinnebach, Ambassador Delegation of the European Union, disclosed that the European Union has committed up to EUR 2 million for the project, underscoring their commitment towards transformative and sustainable development through investment in digital technologies.

“This is a very positive step taken today towards this new project, which should not in any way, replace nor neglect our obligations towards ensuring that the National Registration System, in which we all have invested so heavily over the past year, is maintained and continues to deliver as expected,” said Skinnebach.

Aligned with the UNDP’s framework, IDT4M focuses on three key areas which are; Secure and Inclusive Digital Identity and establishing a robust digital identity system prioritizing safety and inclusivity to facilitate access to digital services, especially for marginalized populations.

Strengthening Digital Governance; Enhancing digital systems and collaboration to improve service delivery while upholding human rights principles and advocating for open-source solutions and bridging the Digital Gender Gap by boosting youth involvement in digital literacy and productivity, supporting digital innovations to address gender disparities, and promoting gender equality in the digital sphere.