Minister of Energy, Ibrahim Matola, on Wednesday led a delegation of other Muslim Ministers and Members of Parliament for iftaar, organized by the Managing Director of Sana Food Court Rauf Chaudhry in Lilongwe.

Speaking at the event the Minister called for unity and support for one another among the Muslim community, Members of Parliament, Politicians and Malawians in general for the betterment of the country.

Matola, who is also a sheikh, thanked the managing director, saying the gesture reflects the beauty of Islam while referring to the Quranic verses. He said regardless of the difference in political ideologies, financial and social status, Islamic rituals such as iftaar, Eid, including the five daily prayers, bring everyone together.

He therefore, encouraged his delegation to support and assist one another, regardless of their party affiliations, for the betterment of the people they serve and the country at large.

The Managing Director said he decided to host the iftaar as one way of interacting with fellow Muslims, while sharing the little he has, considering that it is recommended in Islam, especially in the month of Ramadan, to break fast with others as it brings more blessings.

Muslims in Malawi have been fasting since the beginning of the month of Ramadan on March 11 and are expected to finish on April 9 or 10 this month of April depending on the sighting of the moon.

The Minister was joined by Minister of Water and Sanitation Abida Sidik Mia, Member of Parliament for Blantyre Malabada Hon. Mkumba and other Members of Parliament.