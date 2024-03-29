Commissioner of Police in the Eastern Region, Violet Magwaya, has called on Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to renew their commitment in advocating for the protection of women against gender based violence (GBV).

Commissioner, Magwaya, made the call at Chiphoola School, Traditional Authority Mwambo in Zomba where she was guest of honour during commemoration of International Women’s Day.

She further called on the CSO and law enforcing agents to reflect on their roles and responsibility over protection of women against all form of violence be it in the communities or work places.

“International Women Day should provide a reflection on how CSOs have fared in protecting women against gender based violence,” she added.

Magwaya therefore asked women to aim high and rise above all barriers of life by advancing in education, going into business and vying for civic and political positions.

“Women have greater role to play in the family and society and there is need for men to create conducive environment to allow them to realize their dreams. Let me also call on professional and successful women to support needy girls to advance in their studies to become productive citizens,” Commissioner Magwaya added.

District Commissioner for Zomba, Reignhard Chavula, said Zomba District Council has supported women in various ways through Village Savings and Loan groups that are meant to empower them economically.

She said women in Zomba also take active roles in most cash for work programmes that help to improve household income.