Police at Lingadzi in Lilongwe have arrested two people after they were caught on camera jumping on stadium chairs at Bingu National Stadium (BNS).

The law enforcers have also arrested another person for stealing drainage covers.

Sergeant Cassim Manda, Lingadzi Police Station Publicist, has identified as Moses Misheck, 18, from Kasinja village, Traditional Authority Njolomole in Ntcheu district, Alfred Kolobasi, 18, of Kapenuka village, Traditional Authority Kamenyagwaza in Dedza district and 23-year-old Dalitso Nkhoma, who hails from Mchezi village in the area of Traditional Authority Tsabango in Lilongwe district.

He said the first two suspects were arrested on March 26, 2024 after being caught on camera jumping on stadium chairs, which police believe was one of the acts that damaged the stadium’s seats.

The last suspect, Nkhoma, was nabbed on March 23, 2024 after law enforcers at BNS Police Unit caught him taking out drainage covers.

The arrested came after the BNS Security Officer, Aubry Macheka, lodged a complaint to stakeholders before a match this week that the sports arena occasionally has some loose chairs after games.

Lingadzi Police Station has since warned that it will not hesitate to arrest anyone found damaging the stadium, let alone stealing.