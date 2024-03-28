FCB Nyasa Big Bullets have announced the signing of Zimbabwean defender Colin Mujuru on a three-year deal. He becomes the fifth signing of Kalisto Pasuwa in the current transfer window.

The 26-year Zimbabwean center-back impressed Pasuwa during a two-week trial period with the 2023 quadruple who are still in pre-season ahead of the 2024 season.

Speaking through Bullets media, Mujuru said he is very delighted to have finally signed for the Malawi champions.

“I am very happy with the opportunity in my career to play for the Malawi champions and I am here to continue making them champions. It was a very tough period for me when I was undergoing trials, but I had to endure to secure a place in such a big club so I am overwhelmed with joy and I can’t wait to get started,” he said.

On what made him settle down so quickly with his new coach and new teammates, the tough-tackling defender said: “Football is just the same whether you go somewhere far from your country. The best way is to accept that you are in a different environment where everything is new and you just need to adjust, learn, and give it all so that you succeed,” he explained.

Mujuru vowed to continue the winning culture that is associated with the Malawi champions.

“I am willing to be part of this history-winning team and I pray to God that we continue dominating so that we reach another milestone in Malawi. It’s always good to play for a team with such a winning mentality because as players, we push to thrive for more success,” he concluded.

He played for Herentals FC, Highlanders FC, ZPC Kariba, Harare City, and Howmine FC in the Zimbabwean League. He also had a one-year stint with South Africa’s National First Division Side, Cape Town Ubuntu.

He is the first Zimbabwean defender to play for The People’s Team in the last decade.

Bullets also signed Babatunde Adepoju, Innocent Nyasulu, Lloyd Aaron, and Mathews Masamba.