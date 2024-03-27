Police at Soche in Blantyre city have arrested two security guards for AFECC Construction company limited and three hardware owners for conniving and stealing metal pipes meant for new Wanderers Stadium which is under construction at Manje township.

Public Relations Officer for Soche Police Station Sergeant Aaron Chilala has confirmed to Malawi24 about the arrest of five people.

Sergeant Chilala has told Malawi24 that the guards have been identified as Nedson Pondani, 66, and Patrick Lime, 40, while the three business persons are Weston Manyong’onya 42, Henry Chanza aged 41 and Rodgers Malembo aged 42.

He said that the guards were entrusted to provide security at Wanderers stadium which is under construction at Manje township.

They then conspired with the three businesspersons who have hardware benches at Limbe market to steal metal pipes.

In the wee hours of Tuesday March 26, 2024, the suspects loaded the pipes in a motor vehicle ‘Nissan Atlas’ registration number BS 9055 and were intercepted by police before they could make their way out of the site following a tip from well wishers.

Police have since recovered the stolen pipes which are valued at K10,000,000.00 and have also impounded a motor vehicle which was used in the commissioning of the crime.

The five are in police custody waiting to appear before court soon to answer theft related charges.