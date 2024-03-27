The Mzuzu Senior Resident Magistrate Court has sentenced 52 Ethiopians to four months imprisonment with hard labor for entering Malawi illegally.

The convicts were arrested in Mkombezi area in Rumphi district while hiding inside a vehicle.

According to the Immigration Department state prosecutor, Bright Matemba, at the moment, illegal entry into the country is rampant hence the need to deal with the act promptly.

The 52 illegal migrants join other 28 Ethiopian individuals who were also convicted on 21 March 2024, on a similar offense.

They will all be serving their jail term at Mzuzu Prison and the sentence is without an option for a fine.