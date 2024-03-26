St. Luke’s Hospital under the Anglican Diocese of the Upper Shire at Malosa in Zomba has commissioned a new digital X-ray machine worth K65 million.

Speaking during the commissioning, Vicar General, Rev. Canon, Grant Timpudza Tebulo, thanked management of St. Luke’s Hospital for continuing to provide services to patients.

He said the new machine will further improve X-ray services at the mission hospital.

Canon Tebulo said Anglican Diocese of the Upper Shire will continue to provide quality health services through its health facilities.

He therefore urged St. Luke’s Hospital personnel to take good care of the X-ray machine so that it should serve its intended purpose for a long period.

Canon Tebulo said St. Luke’s and other health facilities in the Anglican Diocese of the Upper Shire are committed to complimenting government in its obligation to provide health care to Malawians in line with its 2023 -2030 Strategic Plan.

“Let me commend St. Luke’s Foundation of Netherlands for providing financial resources that allowed us to procure the Digital X-ray machine. We have fulfilled part of the 2023-2030 Strategic Plan in which we planned to improve health services,” he added

Diocesan Hospital Chief Administrator, Winasi Boma said St. Luke’s Hospital takes care of 89,000, adding that it had challenges to provide X-ray services.

St. Luke’s had another X-ray which was donated in 2010 and mostly develops faults thereby compromising delivery of quality health services to people within its catchment area.

Boma also thanked St. Luke’s Foundation of Netherlands for providing financial resources for procurement of the Digital X-ray machine.

He disclosed that St. Luke’s Hospital provides health services to people in Zomba, Machinga, Balaka, Nayuchi boarder and Mangochi.