Diddy is allegedly on the run. Flight records indicate a plane leaving Miami and arriving in Cape Verde, a location reportedly without an extradition treaty with the U.S.

Law enforcement has carried out coordinated searches on properties associated with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs across various states.

Recent headlines have embroiled Diddy in controversies including accusations of homosexuality with rapper Meek Mill and Christian Pastor, T.D. Jakes. He is often referred to as the Jeffrey Epstein of hip-hop and the black community.

Diddy & TD Jakes

Epstein was arrested on July 6, 2019, on federal charges for the sex trafficking of children in Florida and New York. The Jewish mogul died in his jail cell on 10 August in 2019. He had connection with senior politicians in the US including former presidents who made his Epstein Island their ‘home’.

After last night’s raid, several individuals were taken into custody. It remains unclear if Diddy was among those arrested or if he was on the flight to Cape Verde.

However, Diddy was snapped at a Miami airport.