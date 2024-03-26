A 73-year-old retired teacher in Nsanje has been arrested for raping a 13-year-old child.

The district’s police publicist, Sub Inspector Agnes Zalakoma, said the man sexually abused the standard 5 learner at a resthouse in the district.

According to Zalakoma, the child went to the suspect’s maize mill on March 18, 2024.

The suspect met the girl at the maize mill and told her to meet him at a resthouse at Mbwazi Trading Centre at around 7 p.m.

When the two met, the old man sexually abused the child.

The girl reported the sexual abuse to her relatives and the matter was later reported to Fatima police unit leading to the arrest of the suspect.

He is expected to answer the charge of defilement which has a maximum sentence of life in prison.