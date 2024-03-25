Malawi government says it has increased the State Residences wage bill for the 2024/2025 Financial Year (FY) by only 1.75 percent.

Confirming the development today, Minister of Information and Digitization, Moses Kunkuyu , said the State Residences approved wage bill in the current financial year (2023/2024) was K6.466 billion which was revised to K11.7 billion during the mid-year budget review.

“For the 2024/2025 financial year, the proposed State Residences wage bill budget is K11.9 billion which is a 1.75% increase from the 2023/2024 final budget of K11.7 billion,” said Kunkuyu.

The Chief Government Spokesperson further highlighted that the revision was necessitated by the 44% devaluation which was effected in November last year.