Town Hammers are the champions of this year’s Balaka under-19 Football League after beating Turns FC by three goals to nil on Sunday afternoon.

Silver Striker leftback, Mark Fodya co-sponsored the league with the Mangochi-based Blue Fish Lodge to the tune of K1.5 million.

One of the league organizers, Bartholomew Boaz told Malawi 24 that the competition drew together 12 teams which tussled for the championship of the bonanza.

For emerging victors, Town Hammers received a trophy and cash amounting to K200,000, and the second-placed team, Turns FC went away with K150,000, and the third-placed team, Balaka United cart home K100,000 after beating Invincible Tigers.

One of the board of Directors of Blue Fish Lodge, Harold Kachepatsonga expressed satisfaction with the bonanza saying it has helped to unearth talent in young stars at the grassroots level.

Meanwhile, the Vice Chairperson of the Balaka District Youth Football Committee, Gerald Chimbaka while commending the sponsors of the league, implored the corporate world and other individuals of goodwill to follow suit in order as one way of developing football in the country.