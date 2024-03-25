Johannesburg, South Africa – Fresh from the triumph of her previous hit ‘Inkanyezi’, the Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Nomcebo Zikode is back with a bang, unleashing her highly-anticipated single ‘Izono Zami’.



Set to capture hearts across the globe, ‘Izono Zami’ (which translates to ‘my sins’) promises to be another chart-topper following in the footsteps of Zikode’s previous global hit collaborations. It’s a journey through spirituality, humanity’s vulnerabilities, and the enduring faith in “uBaba” – our spiritual guide.



Unlike “Inkanyezi,” which celebrated love and partnership, “Izono Zami” delves into deeper themes, delivering a message of hope and resilience.



But what sets this track apart?



It’s not just the irresistible rhythm or uplifting lyrics; it’s Nomcebo’s raw honesty as a songwriter. She effortlessly blends traditional South African sounds with modern beats, proving her versatility as an artist.



Zikode is the powerhouse behind the global phenomenon ‘Jerusalema’, a collaboration that shook the world. And now, with ‘Izono Zami’, she’s ready to enchant us once more with her soul-stirring vocals and infectious melodies.



“I have always been an artist who is honest and transparent about my vulnerabilities,” says Nomcebo. “While I am someone who is known for my deep spirituality, I also experience challenges and problems like everyone else. I get frustrated, I sin, I am not perfect. What keeps me going is my unwavering faith in God, and if I have one wish, it’s that this single gives listeners across the world hope and belief that things will get better if you lean on Him.When the music comes from your heart, people don’t have to understand each and every word for them to resonate with it. With “Izono Zami” we will be spreading more love and healing to the world.



Despite her international acclaim, Nomcebo stays true to herself with “Izono Zami,” offering a glimpse into her personal journey of self-actualization and mental well-being.



This single is just a taste of what’s to come with her upcoming album, a gift to a world in need of healing and inspiration.

Honing in on self-actualization & mental health – as a mother, a wife, record label owner and philanthropist, she explains further “Izono Zami is also a prelude to my upcoming album. This will be my gift to the world. Like so many of us, I have been through so much over these last few years, and truly believe that music is what helped me in my times of need. I want this album to heal people when they need something to inspire them to try again.”



So, what are you waiting for?



Dive into the soulful melodies of “Izono Zami,” available now on all major streaming platforms.

