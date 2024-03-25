Malawi Police in Dowa district have arrested Victor Kaphambe aged 25, Knockson Mumba aged 35, and Elaton Simbi aged 23, for allegedly possessing and transporting charcoal without a permit in the district.

According to Dowa Police Station Publicist, Sergeant Alice Sitima, the three men were arrested during the wee hours of today along Salima- Lilongwe road.

Sitima added that police officers led by Station Officer Superintendent Eric Sokwane were patrolling along Salima-Lilongwe road and while patrolling, Sokwane received information that a certain vehicle was transporting illegal goods from Salima heading towards Lilongwe.

“Upon receiving the report, the officers intercepted a Mitsubishi 7-tonner lorry registration MZ 2486 and after a thorough search, it was revealed that the vehicle was loaded with bags of charcoal,” she explained.

According to Sitima, the officers immediately arrested the suspects and seized the vehicle.

After interrogations, the suspects confessed to dealing in the illicit production of charcoal at various locations within Salima district.

Meanwhile, the Dowa District Forestry Office has been informed to ascertain the type of raw material used and to evaluate the value of the confiscated charcoal.

The suspects are in custody and will appear in court soon to answer a charge of breaking forest by-laws.

Victor Kaphambe hails from Chituwira village, Traditional Authority Kambwiri in Salima district while Knockson Mumba hails from Joseph Village, Traditional Authority Mzukuzuku in Mzimba district and Elaton Simbi hails from Nyemba Village, Traditional Authority Chikho, in Ntchisi district.