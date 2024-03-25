Mzuzu Agriculture Development Division has urged farmers in Rumphi district to prioritize crop diversification in a bid to promote food security and improve nutrition among farming households in the district.

The division’s Deputy Program Manager, Anderson Chikomola, made the call on Friday on the sidelines of an agriculture field day that the division, together with the Rumphi District Agriculture Extension Coordinating Committee, held at Kawaza Primary School ground in Bolero Extension Planning Area.

Chikomola said crop diversification will help farmers adapt to the adverse effects of climate change that has made the country experience rainfall breaks and cyclones, thereby affecting the agriculture sector.

“Farmers should be able to cultivate different crops which will help them have a balanced diet. This is crucial because they will rely on other crops when others fail which will help them depend on farming as a business”, Chikomola said.

Chairperson for Rumphi District Council, Councilor Harry Mnyenyembe, said agriculture field days are important because they help in making crop estimates and help farmers draw important lessons on agriculture production.

One of the farmers, Florence Nkhonjera, who grows bananas and rears pigs encouraged fellow women to be economically independent and not solely rely on their husbands.

“It is important for women to engage in farming because we are mothers and we have huge responsibilities of keeping our families. We, therefore, don’t need to solely depend on our husbands who also have other responsibilities”, Nkhonjera said.

This year’s agricultural field day was commemorated under the theme ‘Building rural communities resilience through agricultural diversification and Agribusiness development’.

Reported by Manasse Nyirenda