Ntcheu Senior Resident Magistrate court has sentenced a 21-year-old sex worker, Jenita Matias to five years in imprisonment for killing an unborn baby.

Ntcheu Police Station Public Relations Officer, Inspector Jacob Khembo said the court through the state prosecutor, Sub Inspector Blessings Kajogolo heard that Matias who was doing her business at Lizulu Trading Center, conceived and when she was eight months pregnant, she decided to take poison to kill the unborn baby.

“The court further heard that during the night of February 16-17, 2024, she took poisonous medical drugs and later inserted a wooden stick into her vagina resulting in the child coming out dead,” Khembo said.

The court also heard that the convict put the dead baby in her bag and started off to Mozambique which is her home country but she was stopped on her way by villagers who later took her to Lizulu Health Center.

The convict admitted the charge leveled against her and she got convicted as the state prayed for a custodial sentence saying that the act was evil but she begged for forgiveness citing she was advised by her colleague who is now on the run.

Passing sentence, Senior Resident Magistrate Joshua Nkhono concurred with the state and told the convict that she could have terminated the pregnancy at an early stage. He then sentenced her to five years imprisonment.

Matias hails from Mthawira village in Traditional Authority Angonia in Mozambique.