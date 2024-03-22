Member of Parliament for Lilongwe South Peter Dimba has presented a motion in Parliament asking the house to consider amending the Cannabis Regulations Act and Dangerous Drugs Act so that the acts should allow cultivation of Indian Hemp.

According to Dimba, the local variety of cannabis has high demand on the international market which can be a good move to improve the country’s economic development.

Among others, the Cannabis Regulations Act seeks to amend the Cannabis Regulation Act, (No. 6 of 2020) to address challenges currently being met by the industry in terms of operations as well as to allow the proper regulation of the locally produced variety of Cannabis Sativa.

On the other hand, the Dangerous Drugs Act seeks to allow for the proper regulation of the local variety of Cannabis Sativa.

The Motion attracted heavy debate in Parliament as Members of Parliament raised important issues on the topic mainly on how important is the bill and how it can benefit the country.

Commenting on the motion, Mulanje South West Parliamentarian George Chaponda said the country needs to explore alternatives to the country’s forex earner tobacco in a bid to boost the economy.

Nkhata-Bay West MP Chrispin Mphande who seconded the motion noted that the local cannabis is a gateway for Malawi in forex generation.

Meanwhile, Parliament has given Lilongwe South lawmaker Peter Dimba a go-ahead to bring to the House two private members bills so that they can be debated in the House.