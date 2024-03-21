The Malawi High Court, sitting at Blantyre Principal Registry has dismissed an application by the Leadership for Compassion Party (LCP) for an order of injunction to restrain the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) from implementing it’s decision rejecting nomination of candidates for the party, ahead of the local government by-elections in Karonga district.

According to a statement released by MEC on Thursday, signed by its Chief Elections Officer, Andrew Mpesi, the Court made the ruling on 19th March by dismissing the injunction that was brought forward by the party to stop the commission from going ahead with the decision to restrain the candidates.

Mpesi said during the registration of aspirants, the Commission found that LCP is not registered under the Registrar of Political Parties in Malawi.

“During receipt of nomination papers on 6th March 2024, the Commission rejected the nomination papers on the ground that the political party is not duly registered by the Registrar of Parties under the Political Parties Act of 2018,” indicated part of the statement.

According to Mpesi, the dismissal of the application was due to lack of merit and the party has been ordered to pay the costs of the proceedings.

Meanwhile, MEC is holding by-elections for Rukuru, Chilanga, and Kaporo wards in Karonga district on 26th March, 2024, and the polling centers will open from 6am to 4pm per amended and gazetted electoral laws.