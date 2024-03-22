Minister of Agriculture, Sam Kawale says the Macadamia farm that has been established by Gala Agriculture Company Limited is set to be the hope of Malawi as it will generate more forex following the development of 12 farms on 2,050 hectares of land in Lilongwe.

Through his Facebook page, the Minister applauded the move by Gala Agriculture Company Limited (Gala Macs) to invest in 12 Macadamia farms, saying the move is a response to the call for more Mega Farms in the country and a positive node to the 2063 agenda.

“The Ministry of Agriculture is working with the Macadamia Association through Mega/ Anchor farm support unit, led by Alfred Mwenefumbo to produce a Macadamia cracking plant and finalize requirements to start sending the crop to Asia,” said Kawale.

He added that Gala Macs is one of the largest Macadamia farms in Malawi as well as Africa and ranked in the top 5 of the world.

According to Kawale the Farm will increase productivity, and create jobs as well as wealth creation and it is estimated that it will generate 30 million dollars at its full production.

He further said that Gala Macs is working with LUANAR, Pyxus, and Horizon farms in information sharing to make the industry grow and ensure bumper yields in 2 to 5 years.

Meanwhile, Macadamia farming puts Malawi at number 3 in Africa and has a higher earning potential than other crops however, the seedlings are expensive for small-scale farmers.