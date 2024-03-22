Malawi’s fast-rising Afro-Indie star, Issabel King, has released a new banger titled ‘Ku Tsoka’ featuring Refilwe which is talking about reconnecting with people and places that feel like home.

In ‘Ku Tsoka’ hit, the sharp-voiced star talks about love, self-discovery and having an anchor to one’s roots.

The song, whose video has been directed by Eliyah Black, was inspired by Issabel’s good relationship with her mom and how they have a tradition of going to Tsoka market in Lilongwe together when she is back home.

“Ku Lilongwe ndikutali/Ndili kuzomba kumapiri ntchito itaitana, ndinavomela mama/Now I’m miles away/Thou distance and time are keeping us in places apart/I still have you in my heart, I still have you in my heart

“So can I call can we talk whenever/When I call can we talk however/Long we want It gets blue without you mama/So can I call can we talk whenever/When I call can we talk however/Long we want when I come can we chat and go out/Muzanditengele kutsoka mama/Muzanditengele kutsoka mama/Kodi m’mapitabe kutsoka mama/Ndasowako ine kutsoka,” goes the first verse and a hook of ‘Ku Tsoka’.

When everyone thought the song was on its outro, Refilwe revived it with a captivating poem, making the masterpiece a dulcet as her poetic voice spiced her measured flow of words.

In an interview with this publication, Issabel said her choice for Afro-Indie genre, is because she wants to be unique.

She added that she is very confident of finding herself a great market not only locally, but also on the international scene.

“Afro-Indie music is a niche market but it’s growing quickly. Also, fans tend to be more loyal and more passionate than with other genres. This is because Afro-Indie artists make authentic, personal songs that are not overly influenced by record label expectations or popular trends.

“With so much going on in the world, people today appreciate music that feels personal and relatable, so there’s a high chance of this type of music finding a great market. I hope to perform all over the country and abroad on concert halls and in churches across the world for Malawians, Africans, and foreigners who appreciate music with a personal message and cultural expression,” said Issabel.

She has since promised people to expect nothing but music that is genuine and reconnects them to special moments, places and people in their lives, saying she will bring them creative autonomy pieces while incorporating authentic African culture, specifically elements of Malawian culture.

“I will make music that expresses my personal experiences in a way that takes people back to a special moment in time–good or bad. That way the song connects me to my listeners through shared experiences,” she added.

The 25-year-old singer-cum-fashion designer, released her first solo single, “Invisible God”, in 2016 and in 2020, she released her first EP, “Strings of Love”, which earned her Gwamba’s “Malawi’s Next Superstar” Award, and a nomination for the Urban Music People’s (UMP) “Best Female Artist” Award.