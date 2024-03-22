A teacher at Mulunguzi Primary School in Zomba, Mukire Rachel Mhango, has donated school uniforms to 20 needy students to encourage them to remain in school and concentrate on their education.

Speaking when she donated the uniforms at the school, Mhango said she decided to buy the uniforms after observing that the learners had no school uniform and were feeling out of place.

The teacher mostly deducted some cash from her monthly salary to buy the school uniforms for the 20 learners, she disclosed.

Mhango said her wish is to buy school uniform to extra 30 learners to make it 50 by the end of the third term.

She further disclosed that other well wishers came in after realizing her humane gesture towards the needy learners.

The teacher said it is also her wish to go a step further by helping needy learners from other schools in Zomba whose parents cannot afford to buy them school uniforms due to current economic hardship.

“I’m sure other teachers and well wishers will assist some needy learners. I’m sure all needy learners here will be in uniform by the end of third term,” she added.

One of the recipients of the school uniform, Shamila Chisala, thanked her teacher for buying school uniform for learners and called on Mhango to continue the gesture to other needy learners.

Shamila added that her parents could not afford to buy her school unform due to her families low income earnings.

Mulunguzi Primary School, Deputy headteacher, Rhoda Mambo Matemba, expressed gratitude over what Mhango did saying that this is a way to go as far as improving child education is concerned.

She said was impressed with Mhango’ s gesture to the extent that she will encourage fellow teacher to emulate the gesture.