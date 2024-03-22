President Lazarus Chakwera says sports development is a human capital on its own and a strategy for the realization of the Malawi 2063 blueprint.

Speaking when he hosted four senior teams of Malawi, Zambia, Zimbabwe, and Kenya football teams at Kamuzu palace in Lilongwe, Chakwera said Malawi is eager to host a tournament of this kind to the extent of hosting AFCON.

“We are eager to host international sporting competitions like this Four Nations Tournament to strengthen our ties with other nations that we want to do business with for the growth of our economy,” Chakwera explained.

Chakwera added that some indicators of sports development in the country are the construction of sporting facilities such as the Griffin Saenda Sports Complex, the National Aquatic Centre, and several Stadiums under construction across Malawi.

In his remarks, President of the Football Association of Malawi (FAM), Fleetwood Haiya commended the government through the Ministry of Sports for allowing the football association to host the Four Nations Tournament.

He added that for President Chakwera to host the four teams, it portrays his commitment to supporting sports development in the country, Haiya also commended FCB and Airtel Malawi for sponsoring the Four Nations Tournament.

The tournament will see Malawi the Flames battle it out against Kenya and the Warriors will fight the Zimbabwe football team on Saturday 23rd with finals for the winners on Tuesday starting with the playoffs of losers at noon.