Director of Planning and Development for Lilongwe District Council, Willard Chirwa, has described Social Economic Profile (SEP), District Development Plan (DDP) and Strategic Plan as crucial documents that act as a roadmap for all development projects in the district.

Chirwa made the remarks on Thursday at the opening of heads of sectors’ and members of District Executive Committee (DEC) session aimed at reviewing the district council’s SEP, DDP and finalising the drafting of the 2023-2030 district strategic plan.

He urged the heads of sectors to be focused and align the council’s new documents to government’s blue print, the Malawi 2063 Agenda, through the medium term implementation plan (MIP-1).

Chirwa observed that without such documents, the section heads and DEC members fail to implement and focus on the projects that people in the communities need.

Speaking in a separate interview, Chairperson for Civil Society Organisations, Gibozi Mphanzi, commended the council’s secretariat for coming up with new documents which he said will assist the council to have a proper guide in implementation of its projects in the district.

However, Mphanzi asked the council to come up with documents that will assist to bring positive change by improving livelihoods of the community.

“Any intervention which is being implemented in the district has to bring positive change among the people and when we start using these documents, we should make sure that people on the ground also give their input on those projects,” Mphanzi said.

Mphanzi further said the documents will also act as a tool for checks and balances of progress of interventions of various activities being implemented by government and development partners in the district.

Before the documents become operational, the draft will be presented to relevant structures at the council for feedback and approval.

Reported by Andrew Mkonda