Springs of Hope, a Balaka based youth-led non-governmental organization, has underscored the need to mould a well-informed generation of youths to enable them effectively contribute to the development of the country.

The organization’s founding Executive Director, Kumbukani Mamba made the call Wednesday when the organization briefed members of the Balaka District Executive Committee on the project they intend to roll-out in the district.

Mamba hinted that capacitating the youth with adequate information on policy formulation, analysis and advocacy is a milestone in creating a crop of leaders who will significantly contribute to the development of the country.

The organization has since earmarked K25 Million in a project dubbed Amplifying youth participation in decision-making at local level through training and capacity building which will see 100 youths in the districts of Balaka and Zomba trained on cross-cutting issues in as far as policy formulation, analysis and advocacy are concerned.

“We would like to see a changed perspective where youths are leaders of today, can be trusted and consulted in issues of policy formulation and are in the fore-front in issues of advocacy,” said Mamba.

District youth officer for Balaka, Godfrey Mpinganjira lamented that lack of adequate knowledge and understanding on policy formulation among the youths cripples development of a society and the country at large as it limits youth participation in various development endeavors.

He therefore expressed optimism that the project will help in bridging the gap that has existed in as far as policy formulation issues are concerned.

The project will be implemented with financial support from the National Democratic Institute-NDI.