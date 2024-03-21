Mighty Wanderers Football Club (2021) Ltd, says it will take a legal action against anyone who will be found engaging in the unauthorized sale of merchandise related to the club.

Through a press statement released on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, the club said it has noted that some people are engaging in unauthorized sale of branded goods include scarves, hats, shirts, and various other items.

Mighty Wanderers Football Club (2021) Ltd says such activities are in clear violation of the laws governing intellectual property rights in this country and added that such individuals are committing the tort of passing off, a serious offense punishable under the laws of this country.

“This unpatriotic conduct amounts to trademark infringement, which is a violation of intellectual property rights. We hereby issue a strong warning to all persons involved in the unauthorized sale of Mighty Wanderers Football Club merchandise to cease these activities with immediate effect.

“Failure to comply with this notice will result in us taking all necessary legal actions available under the law to protect our rights and interests,” reads part of Wanderers statement.

The club has since urged the general public to support legitimate and authorized channels of selling the club’s merchandize and also to refrain from purchasing unofficial goods on the market.