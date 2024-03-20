The Malawi National Football team under 20 has claimed a victory over Zimbabwe football team under 20 in the Four Nations Tournament which took place at Silver Stadium in the capital Lilongwe today.

The young Flames have grabbed three points on the young worriors after a 3 -2 win, booking a place to battle on good position in the tournament.

The Goals from Madalitso Safuli, Emmanuel Saviel and Denzel Mapuwa we’re enough to give a good start of the Four Nations Tournament hosts.

The Four Nations Tournament for senior teams will see Zambia fighting against Zimbabwe team on Sartuday while the senior Flames will battle against Kenya on the same day.

The losers of the two matches will face each other where as the winners will also battle for giant Victory of the four nationals on the same day 26th March 2024.