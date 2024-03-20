The Competition and Fair Trading Commission (CFTC) is urging the general public not to buy or consume water from five batches of Cool Drop Bottled Natural Mineral water manufactured by Zamm Investments which contains some visible foreign objects.

The Commission through a press statement signed by its Executive Director Lloyds Vincent Nkhoma, says the warning to traders and the general public is because it has received communication that batch numbers; BTH277, BTH016, BTH253, BTH018 and BTH291 of Cool Drop Bottled Natural Mineral water manufactured by Zamm Investments do not meet the stipulated Malawi Standards.

Nkhoma in the statement said the communication which the Commission received indicates that sealed bottles of water from the affected batch numbers have visible foreign sediments inside the sealed water bottles which contravenes Malawi Bureau of Standards act and the applicable Malawi mandatory standard MS 560:2004.

It is reported that MBS found that the delay in changing of filters and membranes by the producer resulted in the contamination of the bottled water resulting in the presence of visible foreign objects in the aforementioned batches.

“This finding is also in violation of Section 43(1)(e) the Competition and Fair Trading Act (CFTA) which provides as follows: A person shall not, in relation to a consumer supply any product which is likely to cause injury to health or physical harm to consumers, when properly used, or which does not comply with a consumer safety standard which has been prescribed under any written law.

“In view of the above, CFTC would like to inform traders not to sell the subject batches of the product, if they have them in stock. CFTC is also advising consumers to take necessary precaution not to purchase or consume the said batches of the product,” reads part of the statement.

CFTC further advises consumers to return any such products to their suppliers, and get a full refund if they already purchased the same and has also encouraged consumers who may have purchased the subject product, and have proof of purchase, to report to the commission through its toll free line, 2489 and WhatsApp line, +265 987738749.