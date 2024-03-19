Lilongwe Water Board has today donated medical equipment such as surgical clothes, Blood Pressure machines, adult and children weighing scales, and wheelbarrows to Area 25 Health Centre in Lilongwe.

In an interview with this publication, Director of Production and Distribution for Lilongwe Water Board, Engineer Gustaff Chikasema said apart from donating the items they have also done plumbing installations to flush toilets and taps with money amounting to K13.8 million.

Chikasema added that the board wanted to contribute towards the healthy living of its customers which is part of Corporate Social Responsibility.

Chikasema handing over the medical equipment to Chitsime.

He also indicated that they believe in investing and contributing towards their customers who have been there for a long time and they chose Area 25 Health Centre because it has a large catchment area.

“In the next financial year, we would want to construct a water tower and put a tank to assist the health centre with running water,” said Chikasema.

On her part, Area 25 Health Centre in Charge, Chikondi Chitsime commended Lilongwe Water Board for the gesture, saying that the donation has come at the right time as the health center is facing challenges due to inadequate medical equipment.

She then appealed to other companies to consider supporting the health centre as it is a fast-growing one due to the number of people who seek medical attention at the facility.

In his remarks, Senior Group Village Headman Malembe of Traditional Authority Chitukura in the district asked members of the community to take care of the donated items.

Meanwhile, Area 25 Health Centre has a catchment area of 22,000 people from Mgona, Msungwi, Mchezi, and Lumbadzi among others.