Malawi Police at Soche in Blantyre have arrested a man aged 41 for allegedly raping and impregnating his 14-year-old daughter.

According to Soche Police Spokesperson, Aaron Chilala, the suspect has three children and the second born is the victim.

He indicated that the victim disclosed the whole ordeal when she began experiencing abdominal pain.

“Upon visiting Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH), it was confirmed that she was pregnant,” Chilala said.

He added that after asking her about the person who impregnated her, the victim said the father had been engaging in sexual intercourse with her since 2019 when she was 10 years old.

The suspect hails from Kamtimbanya village, Traditional Authority Somba in Blantyre district.