Authorities at the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) in Balaka district have assured the people of Majiga 2 township that the corporation will restore the electricity problem in the area within five days.

According to an agreement that has been signed by the two parties, the corporation has indicated that by Monday 25th March 2024, the power will be restored.

One of the residents in the district, Lameck Gama whom Malawi24 talked to said most businesses that rely on electricity have been affected by the power outage.

Today residents from Majiga 2 stormed ESCOM offices in Balaka as they were demanding a quick response on the restoration of power in the area which has been down for a month now.