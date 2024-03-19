As 2025 is coming close, more exciting campaign news and events are expected to take place. We had an interview with Twink Jones Gadama on his desire to represent the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in Mulanje Central and replace Kondwani Nankhumwa

Q: First of all, as we begin this interview, tell us more about yourself. Who are you? Our readers would like to know more about you.

A “I am Twink Jones Gadama. Fourth born in our family, I am a journalist by profession with diploma in journalism and 15 years experience in practical journalism. Currently I am pursuing a bachelor’s degree in education.

Q: Why have you decided to stand in 2025?

A: I have decided to contest in 2025 because I am passionate about creating positive change in my community and I believe that I have the skills and experience to make a difference.

Q: What are the challenges in your Constituency today?

A: Some of the challenges in my Constituency today include high unemployment rates, inadequate public transportation, and a lack of affordable housing.

Q: How do you intend to solve the challenges in your area?

A: I intend to solve these challenges by working with local businesses to create more job opportunities, advocating for improved public transportation options, and pushing for policies that promote affordable housing development.

Q: What is your manifesto?

A: My manifesto includes a focus on economic development, transportation infrastructure improvements, and affordable housing initiatives.

Q: Which political are you representing?

A: I am representing the mighty DPP and this is the party I have always been with ever since.

Q: What is your last thought? Your last words in this interview?

A: My last thought is that I am dedicated to serving the people of my Constituency and I am committed to working tirelessly to address their needs and improve their quality of life. Thank you for the opportunity to share my platform.