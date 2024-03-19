Blantyre City Council (BCC) says it will soon commence arresting residents found dumping waste in road verges and road reserves around the city.

Through a public notice seen by this publication, BCC has expressed concern over the conduct saying such a tendency is likely to result in the spread of water-borne diseases.

“Blantyre City Council (BCC) has noted with great concern the growing tendency by some residents, more especially in New Naperi residential area, who empty waste bins on road verges and road reserves. The Council in line with Section 245A of the Penal Code will soon commence arresting those found emptying waste bins on road verges and road reserves,” indicated part of the notice.

BCC has further highlighted that those convicted may be sentenced to 10 years imprisonment or be fined K10,000,000.

The Council has since advised the general public to desist from such conduct and ensure that waste bins are left on the roadside where they can be collected by the Council’s refuse collection vehicles on scheduled dates.