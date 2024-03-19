Government through the Ministry of Trade and Industry has called upon the private sector, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), and other development partners to continue supporting the Buy Malawi Strategy (BMS) to reduce the over-reliance on imports of consumable goods.

Minister responsible, Sostain Gwengwe made the remarks during the commemoration of the 9th Buy Malawi Day at Gateway Mall in Lilongwe.

Gwengwe said that the Buy Malawi Strategy has stimulated and enhanced the competitiveness of local firms and domestic products.

“The initiative has pushed locally produced goods and services to find adequate spaces on the shelves of key sales outlets,” said Gwengwe.

In her remarks, UNDP representative, Fenella Frost indicated that there is a need to embrace local production and consumption.

She further highlighted that the hard work and resilience of local entrepreneurs in the country is inspiring and such efforts will improve the country’s economy.

Meanwhile, companies like Linga for Africa, Sati Group Limited, Viphya Highlands Coffee, and Standard Bank, among others, were present at the event.