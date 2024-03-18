The Super League of Malawi (Sulom) has received a total of 100 footballs from the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) ahead of the 2024 season.

The balls will be distributed to the 16 TNM Super League teams for their training sessions.

The consignment includes footballs of the Moto brand under test where teams are expected to have a feel of the balls and make recommendations on the same.

During the handover ceremony, SULOM CEO Faith Mzungu-Vilakati hailed the country’s soccer governing body for the timely gesture.

“As teams continue their preparations for the new season, they lack different pieces of equipment including footballs. Thus these footballs will go a long way to assist in preparing for the new season,” said Vilakati.

FAM General Secretary Alfred Gunda said: “As FAM we desire to contribute towards the development of teams in the elite league. Teams require to have enough footballs as a key piece of equipment in football.”

This is the first time FAM has disbursed football equipment to the Super League of Malawi since the change of leadership at Chiwembe in December 2023.

