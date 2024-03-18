After months of teasing their collaboration on their social media pages, South African based Malawian afro musician Pazzon Boy and Flames forward, Gabadinho Mhango have released their song entitled Mr Negative which talks about people who see negativity in whatever some people do.

Both audio and video of the song were released on last Friday through Malawi’s popular online music platforms with the video on their YouTube channel.

According to Pazzon, also known as Goshen Bouy, the song talks about people who always bring in negativity where it’s not necessary.

“The song is about some bad minded people who always bring in bad vibes in one’s life despite whatever good you do.These are jealous people who don’t want to see another person succeed in life. One of such people is called “Mr Negative” hence we decided to give the song that title, “said Pazon in a brief interview.

Reports that the Flames’ star would release a song came as mere rumours since many people know Gaba as a footballer and not beyond that.

He announced the news on his Tiktok account last year, during the time it was reportedly that had some misunderstandings with Flames head coach, Patrick Mabedi.

Sources claim that Gaba has also been learning on how to become a DJ. Having many friends in entertainment space, it seems like music bug has bitten him that much.

As of now, it is not known whether he’s fully into music or perhaps it will be a part time thing.

The new song has been produced by Henwood and is accessible through Malawi Music website.