The Rotary Family in Malawi, District 9210, has announced the coming of Rotary International President Gordon R. McInally, to Lilongwe on March 26, 2024.

Announcing the news, Chairperson of the main organizing committee, Past District Governor (PDG) Dean Lungu, said the 3 day visit is the first time for a Rotary International President to Visit Malawi in 20 years, the last being 2003/4 Rotary year, by the first African President, Late Jonathan Majiyagbe from Nigeria.

“A visit by a reigning Rotary International President to any country is an opportunity for possible collaborations in life serving development projects. This is why we are excited to welcome President Gordon to Malawi,” said PDG Lungu.

Among other flagship projects in Malawi, Rotary constructed the Lilongwe Vocational Training Centre popularly known as MACOHA, in area 14.

In Africa, President Gordon is visiting Nigeria, Chad, Rwanda, South Africa, Egypt and Malawi.

While in Malawi, President Gordon will perform a number of Rotary engagements including a possible interface with State President, His Excellency Dr. Lazarus Chakwera.

President Gordon joined Rotary in 1984 at age 26. A member of the Rotary Club of South Queens ferry, he has served as president and vice president of Rotary International in Great Britain and Ireland.

President Gordon’s vision is that “Rotary should exist everywhere in a style to suit everyone who has the desire to be part of us and to help us do good in the world.”

Rotary is a global network of 1.4 million neighbours, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change – across the globe, in the communities, and in theirselves.

For more than 110 years, Rotary’s people of action have used their passion, energy, and intelligence to take action on sustainable projects.

Rotary members believe that they have a shared responsibility to take action on world’s most persistent issues. Some 46,000+ clubs (including eight in Malawi) work together to: Promote peace, Fight disease, Provide clean water, sanitation, and hygiene, Save mothers and children, Support education, Grow local economies and Protect the environment.