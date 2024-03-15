Eleven pastors have graduated at Everlasting Life Missionary Church after undergoing six month Bible studies offered by Adullam Bible Training lnstitute.

Founder of Fountain Victory in Malawi, Apostle Joseph Ziba, was guest of honour at the graduation and said one is called to be a pastor by God.

Apostle Ziba stressed that there was need for a person to undergo Bible school before starting evangelising.

“One cannot preach the word without fully understanding the Bible,” Apostle Ziba added.

He therefore expressed hope that the pastors will effectively preach the word accordingly to bring lost souls to salvation.

“The field is vast but the workers are few, according to scriptures. We expect that the newly graduated pastors will increase number of evangelists and will use knowledge gained during the Bible studies,” he said.

Leader of Everlasting Life Missionary Church in Malawi, Apostle James Chikopa said training of the 11 pastors has enabled Everlasting Life Missionary Church to reach out to many people with the word.

One of the graduating pastors, Ernest Mkwate said the Bible study was important as most of the pastors have known and understood the scriptures and are ready to preach the word.

He pledged that he will evangelize accordingly in line with the mission of the Everlasting Life Missionary Church of reaching out to lost souls for salvation..

The church has prayer houses in Thyolo, Mangochi, Phalombe, Chikwawa, Lilongwe among other districts.

On the same day, Everlasting Life Missionary Church also awarded certificates to 9 people that underwent training in tailoring and gave each of them sewing machine for a start.