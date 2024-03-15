The Malawi Beach Soccer team has travelled to Durban, South Africa for the Cosafa Beach Soccer Championship scheduled to take place between 17-23 March 2024.

Malawi, who are in Group A alongside South Africa, Said Arabia and Seychelles will begin their campaign against the hosts on Sunday before facing Saudi Arabia on Monday. The team’s final group stage match will be against Seychelles on Wednesday March 20.

Head Coach Willy Kumilambe has named a 10-man squad for the championship and says they are going to South Africa on a mission to bring the trophy home.

”We had some challenges as a number of players have remained behind due to problems of passports. But those that have made it worked hard in camp.

“We are going there not just to participate but to compete and bring the trophy home. Despite having a lean squad I have confidence in the team and we believe that the target that we have set for ourselves is achievable.

“Though we have never met the teams in our group, we have seen how they play and we will plan accordingly to get results,” he said.

Below is the squad:

Goalkeepers: Justine Bonongwe and Eddie Jamu

Defenders: Sandram Saddie, Martin Biliati, Arnold Lasteni and Blessings Likupe

Midfielders: Dala Simba and Isaac Kajamu

Strikers: Frank Mwenelupembe and Obrien Nkhumbula

