Renowned Malawian luminary, Janta sets ablaze with the unveiling of his new latest summer single, “NUWA”.

As a stalwart figure in Malawi’s music landscape, Janta’s latest offering promises to enrapture audiences with its soul-stirring melodies and heartfelt lyrics.

Janta is known for his ability to seamlessly fuse profound storytelling with captivating rhythms and “NUWA” emerges as a poignant testament to love, joy, and happiness.

In this enchanting release, Janta invites listeners on an intimate journey of romance, baring his soul as he celebrates the euphoria of newfound love. With each verse, he eloquently articulates the elation and exhilaration of being swept away by the sheer bliss of love’s embrace.

“NUWA” serves as a tender ode to Janta’s significant other, embodying the essence of a love that transcends the ordinary. Through his evocative lyrics, he paints a vivid portrait of a love so pure and profound that it renders him utterly captivated, embracing every moment with unbridled enthusiasm and uncontainable joy.

The title “NUWA” holds deeper significance, symbolizing the depth of emotions shared between two kindred spirits. Janta’s soulful expression reflects the profound connection he shares with his muse, illuminating the transformative power of love’s embrace.

With a penchant for crafting music that resonates deeply with audiences, Janta’s latest offering is poised to further solidify his legacy as one of Malawi’s foremost musical talents.



Prepare to be spellbound by the enchanting melodies and heartfelt sentiments of “NUWA” as Janta invites you to experience the magic of love through his musical journey.

The song can be accessed on various platfomrs including YouTube.