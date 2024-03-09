A truck which carried maize flour on Friday evening killed five children, who were under a tree at Chowe Village in Traditional Authority Chowe in Mangochi district, after the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Public Relations Officer for Eastern Region Police, Patrick Mussa said on Saturday that the truck registration number SA 6421 was coming from Namwera to Mangochi, to offload the flour under the Lean Season Food Insecurity Response Programme for distribution at Chowe Village.

Mussa said eye witnesses told Traffic Police officers who rushed to the scene that the driver lost control of the vehicle upon reaching Chowe, following malfunctioning of the truck breaks.

“Upon noticing that breaks were not working, the truck driver moved towards a tree which was near to his left hand side, but unfortunately it hit the five children who were under the tree,” said Mussa.

He said well-wishers rushed the children to the hospital, where upon arrival they were all pronounced dead.

He has identified the children as Leticia Maulana (6), Hawa Maulana (12), Leticia Katuli (6), Meshezabel Chibatiro (9), and Jazaka Hassan.

Meanwhile Mussa has said investigations are underway to gather more information about the accident.

Reported by Ernest Mfunya