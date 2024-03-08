Malawi U20 National Team Head Coach Bob Mpinganjira has named a 44-man provisional squad for the upcoming Four Nations Tournament scheduled to be held in Lilongwe between 18th and 26th March 2024.

The tournament will involve senior and U20 national teams of Malawi, Kenya, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The players are expected to start their camp training on Monday, March 11th and they will be residing at CFK Lodge in Blantyre.

Below is the list:

Goalkeepers: Masitano Mziza (Chikago FC), Julius Banda (Goalkeeper Ascent Academy), Shabil Mohammed (Manchester Motors & Spares FC), David Briaton (Play Football Malawi), Gift Goma (Topik Academy), Sherif Swadick (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets), Amos Sande (Ekhaya)

Defenders: Kondwani Chirwa (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Reserve), Hermas Masinja (Ascent Academy), Lazaro Winess (Agumbala FC), Washiri Jaziya (Ascent Academy), Chisomo Shadreck (Bulu FC), Owen Majiga (Ntopwa FC), Kondwani Tebulo (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Youth).

Midfielders: Mwisho Mango (Ascent Academy), Precious Kwalenga (Manchester Motors & Spares FC), Edward Thengo (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Reserve), Haji Steven (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Reserve), Henzie Manganyera (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Youth), Chifuniro Kamenya (Mighty Mukuru Wanderers Reserve), Antony Mwalilino (Chicago FC) Zanele Jussab (Manchester Motors & Spares FC), Daniel Kudotho (Mighty Mukuru Wanderers Reserve), Blessings Kanowa (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Reserve), Francis Malikebu (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Youth), Kondwani (Simbowe FC), Madalitso Mwachumbu (Soche Madrid), Ismael Hasani (), Oscar Petulo (Mighty Mukuru Wanderers Reserve), Chifundo Ngochela (Mighty Mukuru Wanderers Reserve), Luck Mkandawire (Destroyers FC), Misheck Biliati (Namiwawa FC), Christopher Bungi (Chikago FC), Wallace Adam (Mighty Mukuru Wanderers Reserve).

Strikers: Madalitso Safuli (Manchester Motors & Spares FC), Masebelo Kalua (Silver Strikers Reserve), Vincent Mkandawire (Rumphi Mighty Tigers), Wongani Munthali (Chikago FC), Ronald Panje (Manchester Motors & Spares FC), Chifundo Maikawa (Silver Strikers Reserve), Imran Dickson (Namiwawa FC), Stevie Palemeza Jnr (Mighty Mukuru Wanderers Reserve), Webster Mzunda (Blue Eagles Reserve), Harvey Chirwa (Alpha Soft)

Source: FAM