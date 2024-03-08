As the world is commemorating the International Women’s Day, Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) says despite efforts to achieve gender equality, women continue to face discrimination and their contributions in the society continue being undervalued.

Through a statement released by the commission, signed by its Chairperson, Chikondi Chijozi, MHRC says Malawi ranks 173 out of 188 on the UN’s Gender Inequality Index (GII) as it has the eighth-highest child marriages rate in the world and target attacks on elderly women are rampant.

“Gender Equality is an imperative now, and bearing in mind that we have fewer than six years left to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the 2030 Agenda, it is more urgent than ever to tackle gender equality and women’s economic empowerment through a ‘life course approach’.

“Yet achieving gender equality is uniquely challenging and complex. At stake is the fundamental human right of gender equality for women of all ages. Despite important progress towards this goal, women continue to be discriminated against, have their contributions undervalued, and experience multiple forms of violence,” reads part of the statement.

MHRC has since recommended that government as well as all stakeholders should adopt more inclusive and equitable practices to ensure that all programs are mainstreaming gender equality and parity in program design and practices.

The commission also said that there is a need to invest in women financially and this will require policy changes, increased investment and commitment from both government, the private sector and development partners.

“It is long overdue that the national budget needs to be gender- responsive. This is a critical step towards closing the gender gaps and unblocking the untapped economic potential of women in the country,” it indicated.

MHRC also highlighted that there is need to protect women especially those in the peripherals from all forms of Gender Based Violence (GBV).

This year’s International Women’s Day is themed ‘Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress’.