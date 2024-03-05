In readiness for the 2025 tripartite election, a new political party, National Development Party (NDP) which has expressed commitment to advancing the interests of Malawians through inclusive governance, has officially been registered.

According to a press statement seen by this publication signed by its Secretary General Gerald Chilongo, NDP which is being led by Frank Mwenefumbo, was registered by the political parties registrar and started operations on 1st March, 2024.

The NDP statement says the party stands as a testament to the collective will of the Malawian people to shape their own destiny and says it embodies principles of inclusivity transparency, and accountability, and is committed to fostering equitable development and progress for all citizens.

“The National Development Party is delighted to announce its official registration as a political entity in Malawi, marking a historic moment in the country’s pursuit of progress, prosperity, and democratic freedom. The registration of the NDP signifies more than just a bureaucratic process; it represents a beacon of hope and unity for the people of Malawi.

“For too long, citizens have yearned for a political movement that truly embodies their aspirations and values. With the establishment of the NDP, that longing has been answered,” reads part of the statement.

The party further added that the approval and subsequent issuance of registration certificate to it attest to the fact that the wheels of democracy in Malawi are still pinning and thanking the Registrar General’s office for professional treatment and the National Planning Commission (NPC) for impartial technical support in making sure that our Manifesto is aligned to government’s 2063 agenda.

NDP has since invited all Malawians who share their vision of a brighter future to join their mission claiming together, they can build a nation where every individual has the opportunity to thrive and contribute to the advancement of the society.

According to the statement, NDP is a political movement which is founded on principles of unity, transparency, and accountability and it seeks to create a future where every citizen has the opportunity to thrive and contribute to the progress of our nation.