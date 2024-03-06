Concerned organisations and individuals led by the Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) will conduct demonstrations on Thursday to demand immediate resumption of passport printing and reduction of passport fees.

Executive Director for CDEDI Sylvester Namiwa made the communication in a statement that has been made available to this Publication.

Namiwa said that demonstrations will start from Lilongwe Community Centre Ground via Mchesi passing through Kamuzu Central Hospital roundabout to the Immigration offices in Lilongwe where a petition will be presented.

He added that he has a written a letter to District Commissioner (DC) to notify the office about the demonstrations.

“We from CDEDI, Social Revolution Movement (SRM) ,Mzuzu Youth Caucus , Mangochi concerned citizens will be conducting a peaceful demonstrations at Immigration following the termination of the March 12, 2019 Government and Techno Brain Build operate and transfer (BOT) three-year-e-Passport project,” he explained.

He went on to say that holding peaceful demonstrations is a constitutional right hence the letter seeks to notify the DC office for proper planning and not seeking permission.

CDEDI is demanding that government should order the immigration department to slash the passport fee to K14, 000 as it was pledged by Tonse alliance administration before coming into power.

Namiwa said that Malawians deserve better treatment than what is happening now because a lot things that Tonse government promised to Malawians during elections have not been achieved.

The Immigration Department stopped printing passports in January after losing access to its passport issuance system. Published reports indicate that 90 percent of passport data has been lost but the department has rubbished the reports.