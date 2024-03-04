Malawi’s Afrobeat sensation Onesmus, continues to raise the Malawian flag on the international scene as his ‘Green Light, Red Light’ song has been featured on the new Season 4 of Netflix series ‘Blood & Water’.

‘Blood & Water’ revolves around, Puleng, a high school girl whose sister has been kidnapped as part of a human trafficking network many years ago and the first season was released on Netflix on May 20, 2020 and last week, the ‘Blood & Water’ series was renewed for a fourth season.

Fortunately, ‘Green Light, Red Light’, a 2022 song by the ‘African Butter’, has been featured on the series and he becomes the third Malawian to be featured on the soapies after Gemini Major and producer/trapper Jillz.

In an interview with this publication, Onesimus who was born Armstrong Kulua, said this is the news he has been anticipating and further said that to p this means his elevation to the international scene.

“I feel great that my song is part of Blood & Water season 4. This simply means elevation, the world is listening to music from Malawi. Hard work, patience and determination are the secret behind this achievement. 2024 seems to be promising, as you see we’ve started the year with an amazing EP titled ‘I Am strong’,” explained Onesimus.

He then thanked all his fans for their great support and he has since promised them more beautiful music from him as he strives to break the international scene.

Apart from that, Onesimus recently wrote on his Facebook page that “If you want to hear some of my exclusive songs dropping this August then I recommend you watch House of Zwide – HOZ