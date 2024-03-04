Lunzu Secondary School’s Martin Master is the overall best performer of 2024 Old Mutual Mathematics Olympiad competition.

This was announced at a prize presentation ceremony held at Mzuzu University on Saturday.

As the best performer, Master went home with a certificate, trophy and money amounting to K300 000.

On other hand, the competition has also recognised Faith Ng’ambi of Likuni Girls Secondary School as the best female winner who says the win has encouraged her to work extra hard as now she has realised her potential.

The best Secondary School award has gone to Dedza Secondary School after outsmarting 118 other schools with 271 points.

Marist Secondary School came second with a score of 208 while Chaminade Marianist Secondary School was third after collecting 118 points.

All winning schools will receive mathematics writing and teaching materials from Maneno Bookshop amounting to K200,000.

Speaking with reporters, both Old mutual and Mzuzu University expressed worry with the decline in the numbers of girls that participated in the 2024 old mutual mathematics Olympiad competition.

Old mutual Head of technical and strategy Tatenda Chigbwe says there is need to enhance strategies that will encourage more girls participation in the competition.

“We need to have some strategies to encourage girls to participate in the competition and these include through removing their perceived fear of mathematics. To winning schools and individuals, I say congratulations for putting in a gallant fight to reach this far. To those who have not received prizes, remember that this does not define your potential of worth. It takes courage to compete and each attempt brings growth and leaning,” said Chibgwe.

Deputy Vice Chancellor for Mzuni Wapulumuka Mulwafu, while applauding the program, also described the low participation of girls as worrisome.

Old mutual spent K33 million kwacha for this year’s competition.