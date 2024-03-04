Mighty Mukuru Wanderers’ newly appointed coach Nsanzurwimo Ramadhan is expected to arrive in the country through Chileka International Airport in Blantyre this morning.

The Burundian, who is returning to the club after almost a decade, replaced Mark Harrison, who resigned following Wanderers’ failure to win any trophy in the entire 2023 season.

According to various local media reports, Ramadhan will be welcomed by senior Wanderers officials and supporters before holding a press conference at the club’s offices in Chichiri.

He has been given a target of ending Bullets’ dominance by winning the league and two cups.

The last time Wanderers won rhe league was in 2017, but since then, they have been playing second fiddle to their rivals, who have been sweeping every trophy in the domestic scene.

Ramadhan will be assisted by former Flames coach Meck Mwase.

Ramadhan once coached Bullets in 2017 before his firing after he failed to advance to the semifinals of Airtel Top 8 Cup.