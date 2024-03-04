A 28-year-old man identified as Lusungu Botha drowned in Bavi dam in Mzuzu on Saturday.

On the fateful day, Botha went to the garden which is near the dam. After working, he went for a cold bath in the dam. He accidentally fell into the deep water and failed to swim back.

Villagers managed to retrieve his body.

The matter was reported to Ekwendeni Police Unit who visited the scene along with a medical practitioner from Kaweche Health Centre.

Postmortem conducted at the facility revealed that death was due to suffocation.

Botha hailed from Yakhobe Kumwenda village in the area of Traditional Authority Mtwalo in Mzimba district.