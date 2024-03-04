President Lazarus Chakwera has rebuked unpatriotic Malawians who allow people from other countries to talk down on the country.

Chakwera said this during the commemorations of Martyr’s Day at Nkhata-bay district Hospital Ground.

Chakwera said the country’s warmth shouldn’t be taken for granted.

The Malawi president indicated that now is the time for the wounds of the nation to heal from what happened in 1959.

“Such a death had every reason to be remembered with joy. By dying for our freedom, our forefathers gave us an example of what it takes to be a good citizen. They showed us that a good citizen uses the resources they have to fight for their country,” said Chakwera.

He added that Martyrs’ Day should be seen as a day of gratitude not sorrow.

In his remarks, Vuwa Kaunda who is also the Member of Parliament for Nkhata-bay Central Constituency hailed Chakwera for accommodating the opposition parties saying it allows them to express themselves in national functions.

Kaunda however asked the Chakwera government to construct more police houses as well as a hospital at Thotho area in the district.

On the other hand, Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture, Richard Chimwendo Banda indicated that there is no freedom when people are hungry so the establishment of Mega Farms in various districts of the country is a sign of freedom the Martyrs died for.

Representative of the Bereaved Family, James Thawi commended Chakwera for allowing members of the opposition party to attend the event saying he is showing the quality of a servant leade.

Martyrs’ Day commemorations were held under the theme ‘Remembering Our Heroes: Upholding Their Legacy Through Unity and Progress’.