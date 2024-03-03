The Balaka District Health Office has announced that it has registered a Covid-19 case at Balaka District Hospital.

This is according to the District’s Health Promotion and Public Relations Officer, Mercy Nyirenda.

She said, this is a case of a woman who has been admitted at the hospital from Nsiyaludzu area in Ntcheu District.

Nyirenda has also disclosed that this case brings the total number of cases recorded this year to two as the facility also recorded a case from Mangochi District a fortnight ago.

She has since urged the public not to panic with the resurfacing of the disease, urging them to report any suspected cases to the nearest health centre.